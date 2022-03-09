Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CKSNF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.00.

Vesuvius stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

