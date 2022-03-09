Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Viad worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viad by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Viad stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

