Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 125,545 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $28.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $647.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

