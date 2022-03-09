VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.