Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

VSCO stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

