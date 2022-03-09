Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.48. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 650 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.70.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)
