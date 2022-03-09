Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $9.30

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.75 to $9.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.41 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 3.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

