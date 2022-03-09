VIMworld Achieves Market Cap of $15.85 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $976,813.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

