Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

