Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 93,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $28.67.
In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.