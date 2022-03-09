Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AIO opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,302 shares of company stock valued at $160,610.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

