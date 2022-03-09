Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visteon by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Visteon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VC stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

