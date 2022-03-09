Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $882.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 882 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 882.40 ($11.56), with a volume of 67462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929.60 ($12.18).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.44) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.44) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,390.78 ($18.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,059.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

