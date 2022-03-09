Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 10,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

