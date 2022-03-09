Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

