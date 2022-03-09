Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.95. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 13,700 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

