Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,618 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 48,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

