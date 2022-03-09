Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $269,000 in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

BJRI opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a P/E ratio of -153.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

