Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,112 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,131.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 68.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,698 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 7.2% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,084,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

