Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,319 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 225.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

