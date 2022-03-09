Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,424 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.