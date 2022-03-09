Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 15,310 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average of $272.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.39 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

