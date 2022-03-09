Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,954 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

