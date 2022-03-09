Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 114,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,264,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
