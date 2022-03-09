Voyager Token Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003737 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $438.76 million and $10.04 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

