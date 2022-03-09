Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WJXFF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. Wajax has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.