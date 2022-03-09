Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $84.93 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $89.96 million and $84.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00185918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00345311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

