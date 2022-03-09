Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 166500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
