Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 166500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

