Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

