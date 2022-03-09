Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

