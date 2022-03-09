Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,057 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

