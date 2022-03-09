Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,766 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

