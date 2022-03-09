Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

