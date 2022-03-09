Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $276.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

