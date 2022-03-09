Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

