Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 289 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

