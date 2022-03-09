Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $294.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

