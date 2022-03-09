Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,702 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

