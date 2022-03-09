Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 9,196 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

