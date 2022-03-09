Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

