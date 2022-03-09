Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,613,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.