Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

