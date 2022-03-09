Wedmont Private Capital Invests $566,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

