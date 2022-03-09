Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $396,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

