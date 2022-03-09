Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $643,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 471,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

