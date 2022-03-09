Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 2,294 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

