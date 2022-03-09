Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

