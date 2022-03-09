WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TSE:WELL traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.49. 380,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.88. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$925.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

