Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,983.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 563,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at $9,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

