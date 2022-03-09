Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XENT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Intersect ENT Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.